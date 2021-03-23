Commonweal opens 33rd season with delectable comedy

In an effort to continue to comply with all federal and state COVID-19 mandates, the Commonweal will diligently follow specific restrictions for attendance. For this production, there is a limited capacity audience of 55 patrons and all parties will be assigned seats (no general admission) six feet apart from other parties to ensure safe social distancing. Mask usage is mandatory at all times while inside the theater with no health-related alternatives allowed.

All reservations must be made by calling the box office at 800-657-7025, paid in advance at least 24 hours prior to performance and no walk-up tickets will be available at the box office. Tickets for “I Love to Eat” will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 5, and, due to limited capacity, will be offered on a first come, first served basis. A full performance calendar is now available on the Commonweal website.

For any and all patrons unable or unwilling to attend in person, the production will be made available for viewing via streaming on the Commonweal website. Streaming of the production will also be available free of charge on April 29 to residents of Fillmore and Houston counties in Minnesota as a part of the company’s popular County Free Night Program. For more information on how to take advantage of the streaming opportunities, please visit www.CommonwealTheatre.org.