End of recruiting pause has football programs catching up

“The advice I’m giving my people is to go to as many camps as they can and get as much exposure in front of as many people as they can,” said Jon Ellinghouse, the coach at Sierra Canyon School in Carlsbad, California.

Ellinghouse said the pandemic-imposed restrictions haven’t been particularly costly for players such as Sierra Canyon safety Kamari Ramsey, who is rated as the nation’s No. 107 overall 2022 prospect, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

The players who’ve been hurt the most, according to Ellinghouse, are the potential late bloomers or lower-tier prospects who needed the exposure they could have received from camps or spring evaluations.

Yet, even the top recruits are welcoming the long-awaited opportunity to visit the schools they’re considering, though the virtual tours offered by schools have proved beneficial.

College coaches have said they would like to continue offering Zoom tours of campuses to prospects even in a post-pandemic world. As it became apparent the dead period would last longer than just a few months, football staffs got creative and made these tours increasingly sophisticated.