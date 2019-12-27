What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"2019 was full of so many wonderful moments shared with my family and friends. Highlights were traveling with my husband and kids, cheering for my kids and husband from the sidelines of many basketball, soccer, and football games, and another fantastic Winhawk football season was a big moment for me as a coach wife and as a mom. Beginning my second year as principal at Goodview Elementary and the Winona Area Learning Center has been exciting. I get to work alongside a group of incredible educators everyday who are dedicated to creating a kind, caring, and positive school environment for all students."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"2019 reminded me how quickly time passes. Each day truly is a gift and should be lived with purpose. Find the joy in each day and keep smiling!"
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I don't have specific new year's resolutions, but I certainly have a focus to grow and become a stronger version of myself."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"As a principal, my goal is to make sure that students and staff are excited to walk into our buildings everyday. I want to be sure staff feel supported, all families feel welcome, and every student feels cared for and is learning. I will do this by connecting with, and listening to, students, families, and staff so I know and understand their needs."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"As a principal, I am always looking for opportunities for students at the WALC to connect with businesses and resources in our community. I am looking forward to partnering with those we already do and I am hoping to connect with new people so we can provide even more opportunities and supports for our students. At Goodview Elementary, I am looking forward to providing opportunities for our families and the community to come into our school and see the great things happening there. Our staff has great ideas for different family engagement events. I'm excited to grow relationships with community partners to provide authentic learning opportunities and experiences for our students.
"As a community member, I look forward to enjoying the many events Winona offers throughout the year. We are lucky to live in such a beautiful area with endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and an active community that provides all sorts of entertainment and opportunities throughout the year."
