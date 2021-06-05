Embiid's status for Game 1 uncertain

“I think we’ve got the pieces in place to do it,” Simmons said. “We’ve been in this situation before during the season. We didn’t have a full team the whole time. We know what we have to do and it starts on defense.”

Young’s townYoung was a New York tabloid sensation as the confident point guard tormented the Knicks, and he expected to rile up a Philly crowd that had 15,000-plus fans for Game 5 and always loves giving the latest villain a hard time.

“I’m motivated regardless of what anybody says about me in the game,” Young said. “Obviously, a crowd gets guys going. But I’m already motivated a lot. It doesn’t really boost me. But it kind of does a little bit, I guess.”

The Hawks, in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, reached the second round by beating the Knicks in five games. Just 14-20 when they fired Lloyd Pierce on March 1, the Hawks are 32-12 since. They had the best record in the East after Nate McMillan took over, and Young said he isn’t satisfied with just one series victory.

He averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in the first round. He closed it out with 36 points and nine assists, bowing to the New York crowd that had jeered him in every game after hitting a 3-pointer with under a minute to play.