Elliott wins at Roval as champ Busch bounced from playoffs

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch, leading a race he had to win, not once believed he was driving toward victory lane.

NASCAR will crown a new champion this year as the worst season of Busch’s career extended Sunday when he was knocked from the playoffs. It’s the earliest the reigning Cup champion has been eliminated since the format debuted in 2014.

Chase Elliott won on the hybrid road course-oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Busch and three others were trimmed from title contention. It was Elliott’s fourth straight road course victory dating to last season.

Busch needed his first win of the season to move into the round of eight and that was a tall ask in this bumpy year for Busch. He seemed good as done when a flat tire at the end of the second stage should have ended his chances.

He sounded resigned when over his mic he said, “Good job this year, guys,” to his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing crew. But Busch worked his way back into the top three and took the lead when he gambled and didn’t pit under caution.

His fate was in his hands for the final 20 laps but Busch knew he didn’t have a chance.

“We were trying something, anything,” Busch said. “I didn’t have anything for nobody.”