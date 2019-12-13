The Elks of Winona held two donation collection events recently: a 10 Days of Giving and a Veterans Day donation to the Mosher Home.

At this year's 10 Days of Giving, members brought in food or monetary donations and enjoyed a meal at the Elks, collecting a total of 67 pounds of food and $360.

Throughout the year, Elks members collected tips at their hosted meals and donated the collected $2,100 to Kirk Malgren, director of the Mosher Home.

