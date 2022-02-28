Edwards not concerned about funk

Anthony Edwards is in a mini funk of late. Over his last four outings — two played before the All-Star game, and two after — the second-year star is averaging just 8.8 points per game, shooting 21 percent from the field while going 2 for 23 from long range.

Granted, one of those games came in a win over Charlotte in which Edwards sprained his ankle, causing him to miss the second half of that contest. Then the guard came back and played at likely less than 100 percent the following evening against Toronto.

Still, Edwards hasn’t been his prolific self even after the break. At least not until late in the third quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Philadelphia. Edwards scored the final 10 points of that frame — the first Edwards-like offensive jolt he’s provided the Wolves in a while. Perhaps that was the burst needed to get him going.

“Hopefully,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “It was one of the reasons we just left him out there was to see if he could get going, so we could walk away with some positives (from that loss).”

The good news for Finch and Co. is they know the fix for what currently ails Edwards. It’s the same issue that derailed the guard earlier in the season: overthinking.

“I’m good, I’m just out there thinking too much,” Edwards said. “The last few games I’ve been catching the ball, not looking at the rim, not being myself. ... I’m just out there thinking too much. Like, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do that.’ Instead of ‘Do this and that.’ That’s pretty much what it is.”

Finch said Edwards is trying to solve all his issues on his own, “as anyone would.” But the coach has informed Edwards of the other ways in which he can impact the game when the shots aren’t falling. Ways such as on the defensive end, where Edwards locked up Memphis guard Ja Morant in key moments of Minnesota’s win Thursday.

Placing more focus in those areas takes pressure off the scoring part of the game.

“Not worry so much about what’s going on around you out there, whether it’s what lineup you think is going to help you get better or whether the ball is moving right around you,” Finch said. “Go get an offensive rebound, get something in transition, rebound and push and lay it in. Things like that. That’s the way you can help yourself, rather than trying to break a defense down all by yourself. That’s a hard way to make a living.”

Finch had Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns working a lot of two-man game after Sunday’s practice. Minnesota has flowed away from that look a bit of late but figures to lean into it more moving forward. That helps make the game easier, Edwards noted. As does getting out of his own head.

Regardless, there’s no panic after a few rough games for Minnesota’s star 20-year-old.

“I’m not gonna play great every game. I’m not not gonna make shots all the time,” Edwards said. “It comes with it, and it’s all the same. I’m not tripping.”

The plan to get back on track is relatively simple.

“I’m just going to go out there and not think about anything,” Edwards said. “Just go out there and play.”

