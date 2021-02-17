Edwards breaks out for 28 points but Lakers too much for Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves were down five with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when a cooking Anthony Edwards drove the ball to the hoop.

There was only one man between him and the basket — LeBron James. He moved outside the restricted area and positioned himself for the charge. He also tried to shield himself as best he could from Edwards soaring into and over him.

Edwards hit him, and the official blew the whistle — offensive foul. The four-time MVP and four-time champion got the call over the rookie and the defending champion Lakers soon closed out a 112-104 victory over the Wolves.

Edwards was electrifying as he nearly brought the Wolves back from a 14-point deficit by scoring 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter. It seemed as if Edwards just might fly over James for a thunderous dunk. But it wasn’t meant to be Tuesday as James led the Lakers, who were without the injured Anthony Davis, with 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

But Edwards, who said he didn’t mind the offensive foul call, injected a lot of fun into the proceedings and was on a mission after he played poorly in a 127-91 loss to the Lakers earlier this season.