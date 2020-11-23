Ed Davis might be the Wolves' most important new player next season

Yes. And the Wolves haven’t really had one for a while. That single deficiency doesn’t explain all of their defensive woes in recent seasons, even as Tom Thibodeau and then Ryan Saunders (and staff) looked to improve it with schemes and effort.

But a player like Davis is particularly useful in the modern NBA — and perhaps even more so when paired with Towns, an offensive unicorn and a defensive albatross.

Davis knows what Wolves assistant David Vanterpool, in charge of the defense, wants on that end of the court after playing three seasons in Portland while Vanterpool was an assistant there. And he knows what Pablo Prigioni, in charge of the Wolves’ offense, wants on that end of the court after playing with the Nets in 2018-19 while Prigioni was there.

Perhaps even more importantly, Davis thrived in 2018-19 with the Nets while D’Angelo Russell was enjoying his best NBA season there and making an All-Star team.

Local NBA writer Dane Moore has the valuable numbers: The Nets were 11.7 points per 100 possessions better in 2018-19 when Davis and Russell were on the court together than when Russell was on the court without Davis. Almost all of that positive difference came on the defensive end, but they were slightly better on offense as well.