Easing the schedule chaos

The shortened doubleheaders are one way to make up games, but Commissioner Rob Manfred said long days at the ballpark are a concern because of the virus. Making doubleheader games seven innings long can help, at least in theory.

But the Tigers and Reds were supposed to start at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, and that was pushed back because of the bad weather. Then the first game nearly went into “extra” innings. It was tied in the top of the seventh before Cincinnati scored and won 4-3.

The Reds won the second game 4-0.

“It’s definitely different,” Gardenhire said. “You can use your bullpen a lot different, earlier in the game and try to get through that part. We had, you know, opener in both games, so we had to use a lot of pen guys.”

A shorter game can take less of a toll on a team’s bullpen, and it also presents a chance for a dominant starter to shine.

“Sounds obvious, but everything happens faster. It’s almost like one good way to look at it is the first inning becomes the third inning,” Reds manager David Bell said before Sunday’s games. “I remember in the minor leagues seeing a lot of pitching gems in the seven-inning games, so I think it’s an opportunity for starting pitchers — to really from pitch one, you can see the end a little bit quicker.”