Dynamic duo in backfield

GREEN BAY — Given how dynamic of a running back tandem Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon could be together — and how badly the Green Bay Packers might need for them to carry the offensive load if the ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga carries into the regular season and young quarterback Jordan Love is prematurely pressed into starting duty — then they probably should come up with a better nickname than the oft-used one Dillon was advocating for this offseason.

“I think we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL,” Dillon proclaimed as the team’s organized team activity practices wrapped up in June. “You look at us and you see ‘Thunder and Lightning,’ which absolutely we are. But, you know, the ‘Lightning’ guy, Aaron, he can also grind out some yards. And the ‘Thunder’ guy, myself, I’d like to say I can still beat some guys running away from them.”

Dillon is already dealing with his own nickname conundrum — should he go by “The Quadfather” or “Quadzilla,” he asked his Twitter followers — but the more important challenge he faces is to elevate his game to be a consistent, reliable No. 2 option behind Jones, the way Jamaal Williams had been before leaving for the Detroit Lions in free agency.