Dreaming of better times for Minnesota's sports teams

These are dark, cold, days for sports fans. The hockey and basketball seasons grind on, most of the games proving by the next week to have been meaningless, green grass is a cynical rumor, baseball is miles and months away, football is in rare repose, and even when a pandemic isn’t threatening us we huddle in our houses, sheltering from the cold.

Better times are ahead, and in sports as well as life, better times require health and normalcy.

Today, let’s dream of those times and what could make this an uncommon sports year for each major Minnesota sports team:

Vikings: Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce return and give the Vikings’ defense the pass rusher and run stopper they need.

With no other upgrades, these two could vault the Vikings from seven to 10-ish victories and into the playoffs, and watching Hunter develop into an all-world defensive end has been one of the great thrills of watching the Vikings the past five years.

Wild: Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala become scoring stars.