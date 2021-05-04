Dramatic late-game rally comes after Wild conquers early adversity to beat Vegas

In less than three minutes, the Wild didn’t just lose the lead.

Momentum was gone, too.

An unsuccessful coach’s challenge and subsequent power play goal threatened to derail the Wild. But when time ran out, the sequence was just an example of the adversity the team overcame to claw back for a 6-5 stunner against the Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center after scoring twice in the last two minutes.

“We never get down on each other, and everyone picks each other back up,” goalie Cam Talbot said. “I think that’s why we’re so successful in these situations. It doesn’t matter what the score is. Every guy just wants to play for each other on that bench, and you can see it come out at the end.”

The Wild scored the last goal in the game and the first, a shot by center Joel Eriksson Ek during a rocky patch for Vegas goalie Robin Lehner, who had lost his stick and then grabbed it upside down once he regained it.

But on the next shift, the Golden Knights tied it on a shot from Shea Theodore with Mattias Janmark setting the screen in front.

Talbot protested the goal, and the Wild challenged for goaltender interference but video determined there wasn’t any interference on the play.