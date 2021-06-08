Dozens of states leave athlete compensation on back burner

But any national solution might not arrive before some state laws take effect.

Ramogi Huma, a former UCLA football player who now promotes the rights of student-athletes as executive director of the National College Players Association, said schools in states that haven’t already passed NIL-legislation need to lobby legislators to get something done.

“It’s poor insight to think Congress is going to rush in before July 1st and make everything right,” Huma said. “The athletic directors that are on the fence or sitting on the sidelines are making a big mistake. The college presidents and the lawmakers in those states and the boosters should understand that fact.”

There is no consensus on which Congressional measures could move forward. And at the state level, measures under consideration vary on the details.

“Even if all 50 states have laws, if they’re all different, then you still have some states with an advantage over other states,” Scholl said. “I believe that’s a legitimate concern.”

That creates plenty of confusion over just what will be allowed and how that could change depending on where an athlete is attending school.

“It’s just the wild West really right now,” Hobbs said. “It’d be nice to see the NCAA step in and really take hold of this and grant this NIL freedom.”

