Down, but not out

From the same person who brought you a piece on how the Vikings could be bracing for their worst start in more than a half-century now comes, less than two weeks later … a different post on how they shouldn’t be counted out of the playoff race?

Yes, that’s me. And yes, this is the volatile and wildly unpredictable NFL — even more so than ever in 2020. But it’s also a function of what we’ve seen in the last two weeks, what we know about the Vikings under Mike Zimmer and other factors. Here are five reasons the Vikings are in the playoff mix with a quarter of the season in the books, even at 1-3.

With seven teams instead of six now making the playoffs in each conference, the Vikings are really just one game back of a wild card spot.

Take a look at the NFC. Can you imagine two teams (or even one team) from the East finishing above .500? Beyond that, are you sold on the Bears, Rams, 49ers or Saints as foolproof 9-7 or 10-6 teams? I’m not.