Donaldson blasts pitchers' use of foreign substances as 'performance-enhancing'

“Is it coincidence that [Yankees pitcher] Gerrit Cole’s spin rate numbers went down yesterday after four minor leaguers got suspended for 10 games?” Donaldson said. “I don’t know. Maybe. [Dodgers pitcher] Trevor Bauer has been vocal about, ‘Hey, these are the substances that guys mix together.’ Well, now, as a pitcher, if you sit here and say, ‘Oh, hey, these guys are getting away with it, this guy’s getting $325 million, this guy’s getting paid, this guy’s doing this, they’re not cracking down on it, why wouldn’t I do it?’

“In 2017, there were four pitchers that had a spin rate on their fastballs of 2400 rpm or more. Now, that’s league average. So think about that. You think everybody before 2017 was throwing the baseball wrong? No.

“To give you another little tidbit … in 2012, I think there were 700 sliders that were thrown at 90 mph or more. The league is on pace right now for 4,000. So the better you can grip that thing, the harder you can throw it.”

Rumbling rumorsWith the Twins in last place in the AL Central, Donaldson acknowledged the team might make trades this summer.

“All the front-office stuff, the front-office moves, that’s not in our control,” he said. “We have to try to focus on the things we can control, and that’s not one of them.