WINONA — Amid the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season, families in the Winona Area Public School district are reminded not to forget about registering for Early Childhood Family Education classes.
ECFE is a Minnesota program that offers classes and activities for parents and their children from birth to age 5. It offers a comfortable, informal parent discussion group and a fun place to meet, learn and play with other parents and children. The goal of ECFE is to enhance the ability of all parents to provide the best possible environment for their child's learning and growth.
Registration is now open for Term 1 and Term 2 classes. Term 1 is from Sept. 3 through Nov. 1, while Term 2 runs from Nov. 5 through Jan. 16.
The classes being offered in these terms include:
- Baby and Me, 10:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
- Toddler Time, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
- Messy is Magnificent, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays (Term 1 only).
- STEM Fun, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays (Term 2 only).
- Parenting with your Partner, 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. on Mondays in October only (couples class).
- Act Natural, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays (Term 1 only).
- Growing Together, 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.
- How Much is Enough?, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays (Term 2 only).
- What Children Need to Succeed, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mondays or 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays or 8 to 10 a.m. Thursdays (Term 1 only).
- How Eskimos Keep Their Babies Warm, 8 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays (Term 2 only).
ECFE also offers a drop-in playgroup (no registration required) on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
For more information on the program, or to sign up for classes, visit the WAPS Community Education page on winonaschools.org.
