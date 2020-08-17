Dobnak emerging as key in rotation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first-inning homer Hunter Dozier hit off Randy Dobnak ended the pitcher’s 36?-inning streak of avoiding the longball. Dobnak had given up only one big-league home run before Sunday, last Sept. 11 to Washington’s Trea Turner.

But that’s nitpicking. Dobnak continues to be a revelation. Despite giving up another home run to Alex Gordon in the second inning, he found a way to last 5? innings in the Twins’ 4-2 victory over Kansas City.

Don’t scoff at 5? innings. That was the length of the average start in Major League Baseball last year. If a team gets that from a No. 5 starter, that’s aces.

But at 4-1 with a 1.42 ERA, Dobnak’s numbers look ace-like.

“Randy threw the ball great again,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He went out there and was cruising with a nice, lower pitch count. He really had his slider working. This is just more of what we’ve seen. We’ve seen great outing after great outing.”

Dobnak does it while throwing a bevy of sinking fastballs at hitters. He welcomes contact. He doesn’t want his fielders to get bored. He doesn’t nibble at the corners. He fills the strike zone.