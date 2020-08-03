Discipline and smart swagger serve Wild well in series opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time since the spring of 2015, the Wild on Sunday night came away from a postseason opener with a couple of key items in its back pocket.

A victory, of course. And swagger.

The victory came in the form a 3-0 blanking of the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of the qualifying round series. It ended a four-game losing streak in playoff openers, beginning with the 2015 Western Conference semifinals against Chicago and proceeding through first-round ousters against Dallas, St. Louis and Winnipeg in the next three years.

The swagger came not in the form of braggadocio but rather intelligence. Quite simply, the Wild was the smarter team Sunday. It kept its cool when goaded by the Canucks and took advantage when Vancouver’s misdeeds resulted in a power play. Man-advantage goals by Kevin Fiala and Jared Spurgeon gave the Wild a 2-0 lead, enabling the disciplined Minnesota team to keep the talented Canucks at arm’s length for most of the evening.

“Our discipline was really good,’’ said Wild coach Dean Evason, victorious in his playoff coaching debut. “… You want to hold your composure, and it’s a heck of a lot easier to do that when you have the lead.’’