Dire options at emergency quarterback

“I can’t tell you how good of a job that Doug Collins and ‘Flea’ have done navigating all of us throughout these strange times. Those guys definitely deserve a raise, man. They’ve worked a lot of hours. I think they’re a big reason why we’ve been able to stay safe as a team. They go above and beyond the call of duty all the time.”

LaFleur also credited his players, adding, “They’ve taken it to heart. I think everybody’s kind of looking out for one another. I think they all understand that we need everybody in order to be our best. I couldn’t be more proud of all the people we have in our building.”

Austin, Rush added

The Packers are in the process of signing wide receiver Tavon Austin to the 53-man roster. Austin, a 2013 first-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams, spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, catching 21 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns and was with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year before reaching an injury settlement in October.

LaFleur declined to discuss Austin — “I don’t think anything’s official yet,” he said — but the speedy 5-foot-8, 185-pound Austin, 29, could fill the role of Tyler Ervin, who has missed time with a wrist injury, a concussion and now a rib injury.