Devan Dubnyk goes through COVID precautions, takes part in voluntary workout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. PAUL — When he’s trying to ward off flying pucks isn’t the only time Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk wears a mask.

He also has one on when he shows up to Tria Rink in St. Paul to train and while he’s moving between activities.

“It’s obviously a little weird not seeing people’s faces and facial expressions,” Dubnyk said. “But that’s the way it is right now.”

Masking up is one of many precautions Wild players have to take to skate at the team’s practice facility, which opened for voluntary workouts this week. The protocols could be a preview of what’s to come if the NHL season returns later this summer after being put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re doing their best to obviously keep us as safe as they can,” Dubnyk said.

Before getting on the ice Wednesday for his first skate, Dubnyk was tested Monday for COVID-19 and had a physical.

After getting cleared Tuesday, he arrived at Tria Rink at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Dubnyk parked where he normally would, strapped on a mask and then had his temperature taken upon entering the building. He also filled out a survey to check for symptoms and watched a presentation about what to expect at the facility.