Despite being his own worst critic, Vikings' Kris Boyd moves ahead of Cameron Dantzler at cornerback

As a rookie last season, Dantzler started 10 of the 11 games he played and looked pretty good. But this year he lost his starting job to Breeland, and he now looks to be running behind Boyd, which would make him the team’s No. 4 outside cornerback.

“Boyd’s been doing better,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the Indianapolis game.

On Tuesday, Adam Zimmer elaborated more on the competition.

“He’s been a lot more consistent with his technique and everything,” he said when first asked about Boyd. “He’s not going back to reverting to some of the bad habits he had when he first got here. I think he’s more comfortable in the scheme obviously since he been here a couple years. So I like where he’s at.”

The Vikings assistant was then asked about Dantzler.

“He has all the talent in the world,” he said. “He’s got great length, but he needs to be more consistent with his technique and everything he does. ... Right now, Kris is playing more consistent... Sometimes (Dantzler) gets lax in his technique and sometimes we need to make sure he’s on top of the receiver consistently so he’s not in a trail position all the time. And just attention to details, making sure we’re in the right alignment.”