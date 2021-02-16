Departures, safety concerns ripple through ranks of Minnesota high school basketball officials

Not the mask police

Restarting winter sports seasons in January came with a state-mandated requirement for players, coaches, officials and fans to wear masks to help limit virus transmission. Compliance on the court during games is often wanting. Noses are frequently exposed and, as players look for an edge, some wear them more like a chin strap.

The ultimate enforcement on mask-wearing lies with game officials. Most of them believe that, while there is still a ways to go to get full compliance, the situation isn’t as dire as photos and videos might suggest.

“A picture is just a snapshot in time,” said Nickleby, reasoning that masks move about frequently during play. “It doesn’t always accurately depict what might be occurring.”

A mask may slip down because of a strong head fake, or in the process of battling for a rebound. It might get knocked down by a defender or slide down in a scramble for a loose ball.

“We’re not trying to be the mask police,” said longtime official Craig Laird, who is also the clinician for Gopher State Officials. “It is another rule you have to enforce, but overall most coaches and players have been pretty good about wearing their masks.”