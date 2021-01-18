Departures loom for Rams

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams’ surprisingly successful season hadn’t even been over for a full day before the task of building on it got exponentially tougher.

Brandon Staley’s crosstown departure Sunday for the top job with the Los Angeles Chargers left the Rams looking for the third coordinator in three seasons for their No. 1-ranked defense.

The Rams also face the likelihood of significant free agent losses for the second straight offseason as the bills on their top-heavy roster come due, and Jared Goff’s second straight year of middling play has put his job into question despite his $134 million contract kicking in next season.

Sean McVay looked like a man who could use a rest after the Rams (11-7) ended his fourth straight solid campaign with a 32-18 loss at top-seeded Green Bay.

Instead, the head coach has plenty of work to do this month, starting with his search for Staley’s replacement.

“Everybody is earning their spots,” said McVay, who will reach his 35th birthday Sunday as the ninth-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL, one day behind Buffalo’s Sean McDermott for eighth.