Denny Hamlin faces tough field for elusive 1st NASCAR title

Penske likes his two chances.

“We don’t have any team orders,” Penske said. “They’re going to race their hearts out. We’re going to execute in pit lane. The best driver is going to win out of the two.”

Then there’s Elliott, ready to prove he can deliver on the track. The 24-year-old is statistically enjoying his best Cup season and advanced to the final four after three previous failures. Just getting into the finale checks multiple boxes for Elliott, who carries the weight of Hendrick and Chevrolet’s long drought.

He’s leaning on his father Bill Elliott, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and the 1988 Cup champion, for advice on racing for the biggest trophy.

“My dad obviously has had great success over the years, has been around this deal for a long time,” Elliott said. “The big thing from talking to dad ... is just enjoy these moments because these aren’t things you can take for granted.

“I feel like that’s where I’m at right now. Try to make the most of a great opportunity.”

Hamlin has been here before. He coughed away a title to Jimmie Johnson in 2010 when Johnson won for a record fifth consecutive time, then lost because of late race strategy screwups in 2014 and 2019.