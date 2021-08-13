Deguara's return boosts Packers' diverse group of tight ends

Deguara doesn’t know whether he will play in the Packers’ preseason opener Saturday against the Houston Texans, but he already has shown he’s ready to rejoin Green Bay’s diverse collection of tight ends.

“Deguara looks fantastic,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “ It looks like he picked up right where he left off last season.”

Last year, Deguara made a great first impression with his wide array of skills. Rather than specializing in blocking or catching, Deguara does both. He also can line up as an H-back.

Deguara kicked off his NFL career by starting and playing 24 snaps in a season-opening victory at Minnesota. He caught a 12-yard pass and blocked out two defenders to pave the way for a 19-yard run by Allen Lazard that day.

“He’s just such a savvy, smart football player,” LaFleur said. “There’s so many things he does that’s tough to coach.”

Ankle and shin injuries caused him to miss the next two games. Deguara returned for a Monday night victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5 but tore the ACL in his left knee in the final stages of that game.

Deguara said “deep down” he realized the likely severity of the injury as soon as it happened.