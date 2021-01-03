Defenseman Jared Spurgeon will be new Wild captain

ST. PAUL — Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon’s jersey will look different this season.
His sweater will have a “C” on it.
Spurgeon, 31, was named team captain Sunday when the team opened training camp, becoming just the second player in franchise history to carry the title full time after Mikko Koivu was in the position from 2009 through last season.
Koivu was not brought back by the Wild, ending his 15-season tenure with the organization, and he went on to sign with Columbus.
Even with higher-profile names on the roster like Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, who remain alternate captains, Spurgeon’s selection isn’t surprising.
After signing a seven-year, $53,025,000 million contract extension in September 2019 that begins this season, Spurgeon became the longest-signed player on the Wild roster. He also carries the highest cap hit ($7,575,000) on the team, surpassing the average annual value of the 13-year, $98 million deals for Parsie and Suter.
But numbers don’t tell the whole story — much like Spurgeon’s career.
Despite being undersized and repeatedly told he’d never make it in hockey, Spurgeon has blossomed into one of the Wild’s best defenseman as a steady, cerebral worker who fills out the top pairing next to Suter.
After getting drafted 156th overall in 2008 and then going unsigned by the Islanders, Spurgeon turned a tryout with the Wild into a contract. He spent only 21 games in the minors before he made his NHL debut and by the following season, the 5-9, 167-pound Edmonton native was a full-timer with the club.
Since then, he’s become a cornerstone of the blue line — carving out a niche in the top-four as a smooth-skating, heads-up defender who can handle all situations while also being influenced by the likes of Koivu, Nick Schultz and Andrew Brunette.
In 2018-19, Spurgeon established career-highs in goals (14), assists (29), points (43) and games (82).
Last season, he racked up 12 goals and 20 assists in 62 games. Spurgeon and Suter averaged the most minutes on the team, and the duo’s goal differential at 5-on-5 was plus-13 during the regular season — one of the best clips among the league’s No. 1 pairings even though the two made the most defensive-zone starts and on-the-fly starts on the Wild.
Overall, through 653 career games, Spurgeon has accumulated 82 goals, 198 assists and 280 points.
While he isn’t one of the most vocal voices on the team, Spurgeon isn’t afraid to share what he thinks and he certainly sets an example by the way he carries himself.
Even before he was crowned captain, he was acting like one — reaching out to Kirill Kaprizov in the summer and Marco Rossi after he was drafted by the Wild.