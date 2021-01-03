Defenseman Jared Spurgeon will be new Wild captain

After getting drafted 156th overall in 2008 and then going unsigned by the Islanders, Spurgeon turned a tryout with the Wild into a contract. He spent only 21 games in the minors before he made his NHL debut and by the following season, the 5-9, 167-pound Edmonton native was a full-timer with the club.

Since then, he’s become a cornerstone of the blue line — carving out a niche in the top-four as a smooth-skating, heads-up defender who can handle all situations while also being influenced by the likes of Koivu, Nick Schultz and Andrew Brunette.

In 2018-19, Spurgeon established career-highs in goals (14), assists (29), points (43) and games (82).

Last season, he racked up 12 goals and 20 assists in 62 games. Spurgeon and Suter averaged the most minutes on the team, and the duo’s goal differential at 5-on-5 was plus-13 during the regular season — one of the best clips among the league’s No. 1 pairings even though the two made the most defensive-zone starts and on-the-fly starts on the Wild.

Overall, through 653 career games, Spurgeon has accumulated 82 goals, 198 assists and 280 points.

While he isn’t one of the most vocal voices on the team, Spurgeon isn’t afraid to share what he thinks and he certainly sets an example by the way he carries himself.