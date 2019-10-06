MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers coach P.J. Fleck didn’t cast a “revenge” element into Saturday’s game against Illinois, but after its humiliation loss to the Illini last season, Minnesota rebounded nicely.
The Gophers allowed 430 rushing yards to the Illini in a 55-31 loss last November, with running back Reggie Corbin going off for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Gophers defensive coordinator Robb Smith was replaced by Joe Rossi after that debacle.
This year, Rossi and the Gophers’ defense limited Illinois to 91 rushing yards, only 63 to Corbin, in a 40-17 win over Illinois at TCF Bank Stadium. The U defense allowed only a field goal, with the other scores coming directly off Minnesota turnovers.
“We swarmed to the ball,” Fleck said. “Kept everything in front of us. I thought our (defensive) line pushed people back. Their mid-zone is very difficult to stop. We saw that last year and we adapted some things from what we did last year and had a different type of scheme up front.”
The Gophers missed a season-high amount of tackles in last week’s 38-31 win over Purdue, and that was bad timing considering the same issue allowed Corbin and the Illini to break free a year ago. They had 646 yards of offense last year compared to 248 Saturday.
“Our tackling had to be better,” linebacker Thomas Barber said. “It started in practice, and it carried over to the game.”
Senior linebacker Kamal Martin led the Gophers with seven total tackles and forced two fumbles, but the Illini recovered both.
Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., produced Minnesota’s only takeaway in the second quarter. He benefited from being in the right spot on Illini quarterback Brandon Peters’ overthrow to grab an interception and return it 13 yards.
SPANN-FORD’S FIRST
Gophers redshirt freshman tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford’s first career reception went for a 12-yard touchdown Saturday.
“Being able to go make a play and get the young guy his first touchdown,” Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “It was elite to see from him.”
ST-JUSTE STANDS OUT
Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, a transfer from Michigan, made his first start at Minnesota and produced with five tackles, including a tackle for lost yards and two pass breakups.
St-Juste started over Kiondre Thomas, who started the first four games this season. Thomas worked into the game with St-Juste, Coney Durr and Terell Smith.
BRIEFLY
Tyler Johnson passed former U star Eric Decker with his 25th career touchdown reception. ... Right tackle Daniel Faalele exited with an undisclosed injury, but Fleck didn’t describe it as serious. ... Saturday’s win was the Minnesota’s 700th in program history; 28 teams in the nation have reached this mark. ... Gophers defensive tackle Jamaal Teague is celebrating the birth of a daughter, Fleck said.
