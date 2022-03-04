Decisions need to be made

Red socks were handed out at the news conference introducing Tony Granato as the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach in the spring of 2016.

Attached to them was a card that contained a quote from then-athletic director Barry Alvarez: “This hire,” it read, “will knock your socks off.”

It was a bold line from Alvarez and, yet, didn’t seem over the top: This was a splashy hire designed to help a struggling program return to powerhouse status and send a message to the hockey community that the athletic department still cared about the sport. The addition of Granato created a buzz that had been missing during the last few seasons of the Mike Eaves era.

Fast forward six years and that buzz has been replaced by the sounds of grumbling in the air. The Badgers are limping to the finish line of a 2021-22 season that could be over as early as Saturday, with UW (9-22-3) needing to win a best-of-three series at No. 7 Notre Dame (25-9) to advance in the Big Ten tournament and extend what has been a brutal campaign.

Granato, a class act and ever the optimist, has lived up to both of those reputations during a trying five months. We sat in a dressing room adjacent to LaBahn Arena during a bye week last month and he calmly addressed both what has gone wrong and why he’s hopeful for what’s to come.

“I guess the other way to look at it for me is I’m not disappointed in this season from a standpoint that I think the pieces in place are really good,” he said. “So is it a total failure from the standpoint that we’re not in first place? That’s what we’re judged by, first place, but nobody wants to be where we’re at. Nobody expected us to be where we’re at, but we are.”

One quibble with Granato’s remarks: People aren’t disappointed because UW failed to make a run at the Big Ten title after winning it last season. The frustration has boiled over because the Badgers were never even in the hunt in that race or the chase for an NCAA tournament berth. The season has been a letdown from start to finish, with precious few encouraging moments in between.

Plus, my conversation with Granato came before UW visited Minnesota to close the regular season. He specifically said he thought the Badgers could have success against the Golden Gophers — and in the postseason — but this instead is how it went for the Badgers in two games inside 3M Arena at Mariucci: Minnesota 13, UW 0.

While Granato says he has seen signs of improvement that leave him confident about the future of the program, he understands why others on the outside looking in would have a different opinion: After all, UW is 1-9 since sweeping Michigan State in mid-January at the Kohl Center.

“I can be optimistic about the pieces in place and where we’re at and knowing what’s coming,” he said. “But that doesn’t trump the record in the paper, and I understand that.”

Granato, to his credit, is taking the blame for how this season has played out. Everyone knew it’d be a rebuilding season after UW lost Hobey Baker winner Cole Caufield along with Linus Weissbach, Dylan Holloway and Ty Pelton-Byce from a team that won the Big Ten regular-season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Those four players accounted for 55% of UW’s goals last season, with Caufield scoring 30.

That Caufield would leave for the NHL after two seasons at UW was a no-brainer, but Granato has admitted that he thought other key players would stick around for one more season in Madison. That miscalculation — and not planning for the possibility of a mass departure — has left the Badgers both young and short on difference-makers.

The result is exactly what Granato had hoped to avoid when he took over: a step back. He felt the program building momentum through his first four seasons and UW last season became what he envisioned, a team that was fun to watch and considered a national title contender until it was upset in the opening round of the NCAA tournament by Bemidji State.

Instead of reaching that high point and sustaining success — Granato’s master plan all along — UW has taken a giant step back.

That regression has made Granato think long and hard about roster management. He still believes UW needs to recruit high-level players who may only stick around the program a season or two — the Caufield, Alex Turcotte, K’Andre Miller types — but needs to supplement that star power by adding 21-year-olds who arrive with loads of junior hockey experience.

Granato pushed back when I asked if UW also needs to do a better job of developing the second-tier recruits. He pointed to Mathieu De St. Phalle as a shining example of a player making strides both from one season to the next and within a season. De St. Phalle leads the Badgers this season with 10 goals and had a torrid stretch in which he produced nine goals and eight assists in 16 games.

“I’ve got to figure out how to get older,” Granato said. “We can’t be one of the youngest teams year after year after year.”

But will Granato even get a chance to implement that new strategy?

The calls for Granato’s job started back before the calendar flipped to 2022 and my response would always be the same: It’s not UW’s style to part ways with a guy who led his program to a conference title and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year last season.

A couple developments have left me wavering on that stance. First, UW athletic director Chris McIntosh’s public position on Granato has changed. While McIntosh assured me back in December that he had 100% confidence in Granato, he was more guarded in an interview with my colleague, Todd Milewski, last month and wouldn’t rule out changes being made following the season.

It’d be unfair to Granato to start throwing around potential replacements while he’s still in charge, but let’s just say no obvious candidates come to mind. While that’s not a reason for a coach to keep his job, it’s something for disgruntled fans to consider if they try to put themselves in McIntosh’s shoes.

Another factor to consider is money: Buying out the remainder of Granato’s contract would cost UW $2.4 million.

One possible approach for UW is to negotiate a deal with Granato in which he gets to keep his job while reducing the buyout total, making 2022-23 a prove-it season for Granato.

Granato also may be asked to shake up his coaching staff. While firing loyal lieutenants and UW alums Mark Osiecki and/or Mark Strobel wouldn’t be easy for Granato, it’s hard to imagine the staff remaining the same going forward. A fresh set of eyes from someone who doesn’t bleed Badger red may not be such a bad thing.

The thing about socks is they sometimes get holes in them. McIntosh’s first really big coaching decision comes down to whether he wants to patch them up or find a new pair. What can’t be denied is that Granato’s footing isn’t nearly as solid as it was back when Alvarez was patting himself on the back six years ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0