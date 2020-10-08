Decision to eject Smith still rankles Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — Safety Harrison Smith’s ejection for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Texans tight end Jordan Akins still grates on the Vikings coaching staff four days after it happened in the first half of Sunday’s win at NRG Stadium.

Asked today if they were able to use what happened to one of the league’s more decorated veteran safeties as a teaching tool for their young defensive backs, co-coordinators Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson said no because there was nothing else Smith could have done in that situation.

“I don’t know what you tell them to do — let the guy catch the ball?” Patterson said. “I mean, I really don’t know what you tell a guy to do. Unless you tell him, ‘Just let the guy catch the ball and then tag him.’ I mean, that’s all he can do. He was trying to tackle the guy low, he wasn’t going for his head, and the receiver braced his head to brace for contact. What do you tell a guy to do? That’s the hard part. Do you tell a guy not to be aggressive and not to play the game full-speed? He’s stuck between a rock and a hard place there.”