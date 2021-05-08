DeChambeau takes 1,800-mile detour between rounds at Quail

“I was like: ‘What? No way,’” DeChambeau said.

He still thought it wouldn't be enough as the wind died late in the afternoon. But it was. When the round was over, DeChambeau was tied for 64th to make the cut.

He also was in Dallas.

DeChambeau said he looked over at Olson and said: “Well, whoops. That was a mistake.”

The fun was just starting. DeChambeau has a deal with a private jet company, but with time required to refuel and book a flight back to Charlotte, he figured he might as well stay at home for a bit. He worked out for an hour. He went out to eat.

DeChambeau did well to arrange a flight for 2:45 a.m. in Dallas, allowing him five hours' sleep before heading to the airport. He picked up two more hours of sleep on the plane, landed at 6:20 a.m., drove a half-hour to Quail Hollow, changed clothes and off he went.

It was an expensive mistake, though DeChambeau figured he could compensate for it with a good weekend. To finish 20th, for example, would pay roughly $100,000.

DeChambeau might have been running on fumes when he arrived, but it didn't show. He made birdie on all the holes that present scoring chances, and then it all came crashing down at the end.