DE D.J. Wonnum battling Stephen Weatherly for perhaps the Vikings' final open starting spot

EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum is a low-key guy. That is, until he steps on the field.

“You’ve got to have a different mindset,” he said after practice Monday. “You can’t be low-key on the football field. You’ve got to go after somebody’s head.”

As long as Wonnum isn’t getting any penalties with shots to the head, the Vikings would be just fine with that attitude from the second-year man who is locked in a battle with veteran Stephen Weatherly for a starting role.

Barring an injury, right defensive end looks to be the only starting spot on the Vikings still up for grabs. Some spots that were open that look now to be settled are Rashod Hill at left tackle, Oli Udoh at right guard and Nick Vigil as the third linebacker.

Weatherly was the only position player listed first on Minnesota’s depth chart to play in last Saturday’s 33-6 loss to Denver in the preseason opener. He started at left defensive end, the spot usually occupied by Danielle Hunter, and Wonnum got the start on the right side. Both were in for 17 plays.