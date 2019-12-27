What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"Personally, my favorite moment was seeing my son, Captain William Lueck, after his return from his army tour in Afghanistan. I also enjoyed family time, traveling, and finishing the New York City Marathon.
"Professionally: I enjoyed our family engagement events. We had a wonderful turnout in the spring for our STEM and Spring Sing. We had one this fall where we focused on our new math series and then we brought in mindfulness with Trish Johnson and a screen time talk with Katy Smith. We also had a wonderful turnout for our Family Breakfast. It is so awesome to meet our families and have them connected to what we do on a daily basis, as they are important partners in our students' learning.
"Our new superintendent, Dr. Annette Freheit, is bringing lots of positive energy into the District, and we are moving forward in a positive way. I always love beginning a school year, and this year we kicked off a superhero theme at WK, which has been fun. Kristi Conway, our WK 2nd grade teacher, was recognized as the WEA Teacher of the Year."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I completed a 200 hour yoga teacher training at Muddy Waters Yoga Studio. I learned so many things about the eight limbs of yoga that I try to incorporate into my daily work and living. I am also trying to share the benefits of yoga with others, including my staff and students. I hope to do more of that in 2020."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I try to pick a word for the year. This year's word is going to be risk. I want to help staff and students be able to take risks to grow, and I want to do the same for myself personally and professionally."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"As I look at my word of risk, I really want to support staff to be able to do their jobs effectively. They have such a difficult job with many varied demands. I want us to continue to set the bar high for our students and help them be successful. I want our students to feel safe, secure, and enjoy learning."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I am working with the ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) Initiative, which is now Resilient Winona County. We are working to bring awareness to our community through education and building resilience strategies. This is a collaboration of many people in the community, and I am excited to see where it goes in 2020."
