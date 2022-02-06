Davis' shooting struggles

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is a not a one-man show. That already had been established long before the Badgers stepped on the court Saturday evening at the Kohl Center.

What has become clear, however — and it was on display again in a 51-49 win over Penn State — is just how ordinary No. 11 UW looks when Johnny Davis isn’t playing at an All-America level.

Davis’ offensive slump continued against the Nittany Lions, who held the sophomore wing to a season-low four points on 2-for-13 shooting. The Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) won anyway, avoiding what would have been an embarrassing home defeat, and there’s something to be said for finding a way to victory in this conference when their two best players both had off nights (Brad Davison was 3 of 10 from the field).

But this almost certainly would have been a loss against a good opponent. Not only does Penn State (9-10, 4-7) reside in the Big Ten’s second tier, it had the added excuse of travel issues that led to the team’s charter flight landing at Dane County Regional Airport at 2:29 p.m., about 24 hours later than the Nittany Lions were supposed to arrive in Madison and only 2½ hours prior to tipoff.

That helps explain why Penn State missed 19 of its first 20 shots and went 15 consecutive possessions without scoring at one point. Even after that putrid display of offense, the Nittany Lions found themselves trailing by only 11 points, a deficit they cut to five by halftime and wiped out completely in the second half.

Penn State’s goal with Davis — as it is with all of the top scorers it faces — was to hold him to fewer points than he had field goal attempts. Four points in 13 attempts was a dream scenario for the Nittany Lions.

Another mission, according to Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, was to keep UW’s star off the line and it accomplished that one as well: Davis finished with no free throw attempts for only the second time this season.

“Our goal was to not foul him,” Shrewsberry said. “Don’t get him to the free throw line. He was struggling a little bit. If we were to start fouling him, now he makes a couple free throws, sees the ball go through the net, he starts playing a little better.”

Penn State’s Seth Lundy, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, spent the most time on Davis and he did a great job of limiting Davis’ looks. Davis was 0 of 4 from the field in the first half and three of those shots — all jumpers — were blocked.

Davis’ mid-range jumper suddenly isn’t falling. He was 2 of 7 on 2-point jumpers against Penn State and is now 10 of 51 in that category (19.6%) over his past seven games. He’s 21 of 37 at the rim during that stretch, but that’s still a 35.2% output on 2-point shots over an extended run of games and it’s time to officially be concerned.

Is this the law of averages catching up with Davis? Is he pressing? Is he wearing down from a heavy workload and not getting enough lift on his jumpers? Do we just give opponents a tip of the cap for finding ways to contain him? All of the above?

“I think the one thing is he’s been played very physically. And that’s the nature of the game when you’re (good),” UW coach Greg Gard said. “Two months ago, three months ago, people didn’t know who Johnny Davis was. Now he’s probably, I would assume, risen to the top of the scouting report. So the film is out.”

What does Davis think of this offensive slump? Good question. He wasn’t made available to reporters following the game despite being among the players requested for interviews, with a UW athletic communications official saying he’s been available for almost every other game this season and the staff wanted to give him a break.

That’s fair, if not a little odd considering UW blasted out a major social-media campaign only five days earlier to pump up Davis’ candidacy for national player of the year. Two rough outings later, it now wants to shield its best player from the spotlight.

But I digress.

To Davis’ credit, he’s found ways to help the team even when his shot isn’t falling. He grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, giving him 48 over a four-game stretch, and also had three assists and two blocks against the Nittany Lions.

Davis foiled a double-team in the post by feeding sophomore center Steven Crowl, who led the Badgers with 13 points, for a wide-open 3-pointer from the right wing in the second half. After a drive of his later in the game drew a defender, Davis’ throwback pass found Crowl for another key 3-pointer from the top of the key.

“Everyone thinks he’s just a big scorer, but he can do a little bit of everything,” Crowl said. “He’s a really complete player and I think all of you guys saw that tonight.”

We also saw how the Badgers continue to find ways to win close games — they’re now 11-1 in games decided by six or fewer points — even when it’s not at all aesthetically pleasing. They won this one on a day Davis and Davison combined for 13 points in part because Crowl, junior forward Tyler Wahl and freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn combined for 35.

“I think that’s just a testament to how good this team is,” Wahl said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can produce and help win games this year.”

But can this tightrope act continue against the best opponents remaining on the Badgers’ schedule? Gard said teams “are going to send the whole team bus after” Davis and admitted he’d be doing exactly the same thing if his star were wearing a different jersey.

The challenge for Gard and Co. is that some teams’ bus is filled with better players. Beating Penn State at home despite an off game for Davis is one thing, but winning at Michigan State on Tuesday night will be almost impossible if he continues to struggle.

UW rose in the rankings and established itself as a Big Ten title contender largely because Davis was great. Anything less from him the rest of the way and suddenly the Badgers’ outlook doesn’t look nearly as good.

Jim Polzin writes for the Wisconsin State Journal.

