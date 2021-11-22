Davis leads Badgers in win

LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rallied after a slow start to the first half to pull away with a 69-58 win over Texas A&M in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

The Badgers (3-1) survived a late second-half run from the Aggies (4-1) to hold on and advance to a semifinal matchup Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the winner of Houston vs. Butler.

Johnny Davis led the Badgers with 21 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Brad Davison and Steven Crowl also scored in double figures with 19 and 10 points, respectively.

UW may as well have been playing in the Kohl Center with how many Badgers fans were in the Michelob Ultra Arena. UW thrived off the noise the supporters provided. Davison was often encouraging them to get off their feet after key plays and Tyler Wahl even leaned over with his hand cupped around his ear after he made a layup.

UW was off to a rough start in the first half as the Aggies connected on 50% of their shots and the Badgers didn’t break 25% until their first-half surge.

The Badgers trailed by as many as 16 points, but used a 15-1 run over the last 4:41 to take the lead heading into halftime.

The second half got off to a completely different start than the first as the Badgers scored 18 points off their first 10 possessions. A 14-2 run over 3:32 minutes allowed the Badgers to build an 11-point lead with 13:49 to go.

UW’s largest lead of the day, 18 points, came with 8:03 left in the game with the Badgers holding a 61-43 advantage. Texas A&M managed to cut UW’s lead to seven points within the last minute and half, but the Badgers held on.

Here are three things that stood out from the game.

First half momentum change

The Badgers were trailing by 13 points with 7:10 left in the half. Over the last 4:41 they went on a 15-1 scoring run to take their first lead of the game during what may have been UW’s best stretch all season.

It started with Davison hitting a jumper. Davis then grabbed a defensive rebound allowing Tyler Wahl the chance to score. Wahl missed but Crowl grabbed the rebound and scored.

The Badgers forced an Aggies turnover on a charge. Davison didn’t waste time before taking, and making, a 3-pointer. He called for the crowd to stand on their feet as he ran back on defense. Wahl pressured Texas A&M’s Hassan Diarra and the Badgers got the ball back.

UW missed on its next possession but Davison forced another charge and Davis hit another 3-point shot. The defense grabbed the rebound and Davison hit another 3-pointer to tie the game 33-33 with 1:19 left in the half.

Davison missed his next 3-point shot, but Davis grabbed the ball and finished it with a dunk to give the Badgers their first lead of the game.

UW walked off the court leading 35-34 as the crowd chanted “let’s go Badgers.”

Settling in on defense

Texas A&M connected on a majority of its shots early in the first half as the UW defense took some time to settle in.

The Badgers were leaving wide open lanes and space for shooters to connect on 3-pointers, allowing the Aggies to score 26 points in the first 13 possessions of the game. UW tightened up on defense and Texas A&M only scored 8 points in their next 20 possessions of the half.

Freshman Chucky Hepburn forced a turnover with 4:36 left in the second half when he caused Marcus Williams to stutter and knock the ball back onto his side of the court. The Badgers forced 16 turnovers in the game, while only turning the ball over 11 times.

UW limited Texas A&M to 29.6% shooting in the second half after the Aggies connected on 50% of their shots in the first.

Teamwork makes the dream work

The Badgers scored 15 second chance points and 22 points off of turnovers, with seven of the points coming off of steals.

Jordan Davis stole the ball with 12:20 left in the game. The Badgers missed their first shot attempt in transition, Chris Vogt went in for a dunk but was blocked. He managed to get the ball to Wahl, who broke out into a smile as he hung on the rim after scoring.

Carter Gilmore fought for a defensive rebound but couldn’t get sole possession. He was able to tip it over to Jordan Davis who held onto it before passing it to Crowl, who hit his second 3-pointer of the night.

Davison led the team with three assists but five other Badgers also assisted shots.

