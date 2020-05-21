David Murphy: Masks in the dugout? Is Major League Baseball serious? Let's hope not.

In a perfect world, we could assume that MLB has already asked and answered these questions; and that every guideline included in the reported manual is there because it has a significant chance to save lives. In reality, we live in a world where MLB and its players are currently engaged in a heated dispute about the amount of money those players should earn for their participation in any eventual season. And, in this world, one of the players’ most cogent arguments for maximum compensation is that they will be taking the field in spite of the considerable health risk of doing so.

It might sound cynical to raise the possibility that MLB is attempting to put its players in a position where they are forced to argue against provisions that are ostensibly in place to address their ostensible health concerns. It might sound just as cynical to suggest that Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell doesn’t really feel he will be risking his life to take the mound, as he stated that week, but that such rhetoric can only help the players’ case in the fight over pay.