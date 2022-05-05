Dave Benz let go as Timberwolves play-by-play announcer

After 10 seasons as the play-by-play voice of the Timberwolves, Dave Benz won’t return to the job next season.

Benz served alongside analyst Jim Petersen for his entire tenure and made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

Benz was informed this week by Bally Sports North that it would be heading in a different direction with its broadcasts.

“We would like to thank Dave Benz for his 10 years of service as the Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play voice,” the Wolves said in a statement. “We appreciate all the memories he has provided our players and fans from his calls throughout the years. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his broadcasting career.”

Benz, who took over as play-by-by announcer from the late Tom Hanneman, formed a solid partnership with Petersen. The two had a conversational and oftentimes humorous chemistry on the air but also maintained their professionalism in calling the action in front of them.

The quality of their broadcasts drew notice from analysts and fans around the league, like The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo, who tuned in to Wolves games via the League Pass app.

For most of his tenure, Benz had the unenviable task of covering bad Wolves teams, and one of his trademarks was ramping up the excitement whenever a Wolves team might look like they were making a run to perhaps cut a lead inside of 15 or 10 points. But Benz and Petersen’s broadcasts didn’t fall into the trap of being overly cheery for the local team, as can often happen in NBA broadcasts.

If the Wolves could be doing something better or they agreed with a call against the team, they said so.

Benz also developed a unique call for Anthony Edwards, and whenever Edwards would make a spectacular play or a rim-rocking dunk, he’d spout an “Ant fact,” or a fact about ants, such as “Ants bury their dead.”

Benz was also a frequent fixture at coaches’ pre-game media access and would often ask questions to inform his broadcasts, along with coming up with unique stats to present on the air. This season, he and Petersen got to cover only one of two playoff appearances in Benz’s time on the air.

Judging by reaction on social media, the move is not popular with many Wolves fans.

There was no immediate timetable set for finding a new play-by-play broadcaster.

