Darrell Thompson expects Gophers to have even greater success

Thompson’s many interests and careers leave him with a unique mixture of feelings about football and life during the pandemic. He is optimistic about Fleck’s Gophers. He is worried about Bolder Options, his mentoring program for at-risk kids. And he is troubled by the NFL’s apathy toward former players with needs.

During the pandemic, Thompson has heard Fleck’s voice on conference calls with his son, True, a senior receiver. Thompson isn’t exactly a helicopter parent, though. He’s too busy.

He remains the president of Bolder Options.

“We’re a one-on-one mentoring program, and we’ve had to move everything on line,” he said. “It’s slowed us down because we can’t get to people. There have been sleepless nights. But people in the community have stepped up.”

Thompson is also on the board of directors of the Pro Football Retired Players Association, which describes itself as “the first independent and court-established retired NFL player organization,” aiming to help alums with revenue, health, welfare and educational programs.

Too many former NFL players struggle to deal with health issues while the league, at least before the pandemic, made massive profits.