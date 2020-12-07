Dalvin Cook's 2020 workload could be the biggest in Vikings history

The Jaguars put an extra defender in the box on 17 of Cook’s 32 carries on Sunday, though he’d only seen an eight-man box 20 percent of the time in his previous three games (his season-long rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, is 32.67 percent — the sixth-highest among backs with more than 100 carries). So while Jacksonville keyed on Cook this week, there’s nothing to suggest defenses are consistently going further out of their way than normal to stop him.

After an ankle injury reduced his workload against the Panthers, Cook bristled at questions about his workload from a reporter last week, saying, “What is that — wear down? What does that mean?I’m a running back. I’m a running back just like anybody else. I don’t think that’s a question you’ll ask Derrick Henry or anybody else. I’m a running back. There’s no wearing down. I’m ready to tote the ball.” Coach Mike Zimmer didn’t necessarily ascribe to the theory Cook was working too much after Sunday’s game, either.

“No, I didn’t notice anything there,” he said. “They did a good job. They were overloading a lot, bringing a lot of pressure from the inside and outside. Mattison was out today, so that was part of it as well.”