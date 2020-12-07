Dalvin Cook's 2020 workload could be the biggest in Vikings history

EAGAN, Minn. — Once Harrison Smith corralled Mike Glennon’s overthrown overtime pass to D.J. Chark, putting the Vikings in position to close out a game they seemed at various points in danger of losing, there was little doubt about how they were going to end it.
The Vikings threw on three plays (one negated by a Justin Jefferson offside penalty) to advance from the Jaguars’ 46 to the 32, and then turned the game over to Dalvin Cook. They ran him for five yards on first down, gave it to him for a one-yard loss on second down, and on 3rd-and-6 from the Jaguars’ 28, when the Vikings appeared only to be trying to get Dan Bailey a little closer for a field goal to end a shaky day, Cook gave them another 10 yards. So the Vikings just kept handing it to him.
“That was another part. During the game, do we kick?” coach Mike Zimmer said after the game. “We’re close enough to kick the field goal to go home or do we keep giving the ball to Dalvin? We would’ve kept giving it to him but we false start on the 1-yard line…on the 1-inch line is where it was.”
All told, Cook ran the ball on eight straight plays, as the Vikings closed the game out by counting on the player they trust most. He ended the day with 32 carries and six catches, touching the ball more times than any non-quarterback in Vikings history other than Ted Brown (who had 39 on Nov. 8, 1981).
Cook now has four games of at least 30 touches this season, more than any NFL player since Le’Veon Bell had six such games for the Steelers in 2017. He has handled the ball 182 times in the Vikings’ past six games, and a league-high 286 for the season (despite missing the Vikings’ Oct. 18 loss to the Falcons with a groin injury). If Cook averages 28.5 touches in the Vikings’ final four games of the regular season, he’ll become just the NFL’s 20th player since 2000 to record 400 in a season. He needs only 103 more to surpass the franchise-record 388 that Adrian Peterson recorded in his 2012 MVP season. As the Vikings lean on Cook, the player they’ve deemed their best option to climb out of a 1-5 hole and make a playoff charge, the next three weeks especially will provide an indicator of whether he can make it last.
Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said last week on KFAN he thought Cook had gotten “beat up” in recent games, and the running back has averaged fewer than four yards per carry in three of his past four games. According to Sharp Football Stats, he’s only been successful on 47 percent of his rushing attempts in the past four weeks, after posting successful runs on 59 percent of his attempts in the Vikings’ first eight games. And according to NFL Next Gen Stats, Cook has averaged fewer rushing yards than expected in three of those four games (his season-long rate of 0.87 yards per carry over expectation is the sixth-best in the league).
The Jaguars put an extra defender in the box on 17 of Cook’s 32 carries on Sunday, though he’d only seen an eight-man box 20 percent of the time in his previous three games (his season-long rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, is 32.67 percent — the sixth-highest among backs with more than 100 carries). So while Jacksonville keyed on Cook this week, there’s nothing to suggest defenses are consistently going further out of their way than normal to stop him.
After an ankle injury reduced his workload against the Panthers, Cook bristled at questions about his workload from a reporter last week, saying, “What is that — wear down? What does that mean?I’m a running back. I’m a running back just like anybody else. I don’t think that’s a question you’ll ask Derrick Henry or anybody else. I’m a running back. There’s no wearing down. I’m ready to tote the ball.” Coach Mike Zimmer didn’t necessarily ascribe to the theory Cook was working too much after Sunday’s game, either.
“No, I didn’t notice anything there,” he said. “They did a good job. They were overloading a lot, bringing a lot of pressure from the inside and outside. Mattison was out today, so that was part of it as well.”
But the last thing Zimmer mentioned — the absence of Alexander Mattison due to appendix surgery on Saturday — could factor into how the next few weeks go, as well. The Vikings will face the league’s top two run defenses in their next two road games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans; the Bears, who come to Minneapolis for a Dec. 20 matchup, also got defensive tackle Akiem Hicks back Sunday from the hamstring injury he sustained against the Vikings on Nov. 16. The Vikings had reduced Mattison’s workload since the bye week, but if they have to wait for him to recover from surgery while they face some difficult run fronts in the coming weeks, they might not have much choice other than to keep up the pace with Cook if they’re as committed to the run as they seem to be.
The Vikings’ deliberations about a contract extension for Cook this summer, before they gave him a five-year, $63 million deal the day before the season, were focused partially on whether he could hold up for several years (after playing only 15 games his first two seasons and dealing with shoulder injuries late in 2019). The 25-year-old switched gyms this summer to focus more on weightlifting, spent time around 37-year-old Frank Gore and incorporated more massages and therapy to keep his body strong through the rigors of a 16-game season.
He’d played 71 snaps on Sunday by the time the Vikings decided to run him eight straight times to end the game. The final weeks of their second-half scramble for a playoff bid might leave them with few options but to test the thesis Cook can hold up to an historic workload.
