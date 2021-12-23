 Skip to main content
MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook lands on COVID list; ruled out for Sunday vs. Rams

Vikings Bears Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) carries the balls as Chicago Bears cornerback Teez Tabor comes up for the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game Monday in Chicago. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Running back Dalvin Cook became the latest Vikings player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and he’s been ruled out Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, according to coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Cook had been following protocols for unvaccinated players this season, meaning he’s been required to test daily for COVID-19 as the NFL recently loosened testing requirements on vaccinated players. If Cook tested positive and is indeed unvaccinated, he’s out a minimum of 10 days.

That was the case for running back Alexander Mattison, who cleared league protocols to return this week after a 10-day isolation following a positive test. Mattison draws his fourth start of the season on Sunday.

If Cook returns after 10 days like Mattison, that would put him back a day before the Vikings’ Jan. 2 game at Lambeau Field, giving him a chance to miss just one game.

Practice squad cornerback Tye Smith was also isolated and placed on the COVID list. They’re the 17th and 18th players quarantined by the team in the past seven weeks.

Receiver Dan Chisena returned to practice Thursday after an 11-day quarantine. Practice squad guard Kyle Hinton was also cleared to return.

The Vikings re-signed running back A.J. Rose Jr. to the practice squad. Rose has yet to play in an NFL game.

The Vikings will be missing a key piece of their offense. Cook is averaging 97 yards rushing a game, and his 1,067 rushing yards this season are the third-most in the NFL. He averages 117.1 yards from scrimmage per game, best in the NFC.

Led by Cook, the Vikings have the NFL’s 10th-best rushing attack.

Cook has missed three games already this season with shoulder and ankle injuries. The Vikings went 2-1 in those games and were led in rushing yards by Mattison in each one. In his three starts this season, Mattison ran for 112, 113 and 90 yards.

Rookie Kene Nwangwu had three carries against Chicago on Monday night for 33 yards and could be in line for a busier game Sunday.

UP NEXT

WHO: Los Angeles Rams (10-4) vs Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

WHEN: Noon, Sunday

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis 

TV: FOX

