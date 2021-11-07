Daily News seeks nominations for Person of the Year

For the second time, The Daily News will recognize a Person of the Year, And we need your help in identifying him or her.

Readers are encouraged to nominate someone they think had a significant and positive effect on the community in 2021. The winner will be profiled in the Daily News at the end of the year.

This is modeled after the Person of the Year initiative of The La Crosse Tribune; the La Crosse community will recognize its 20th annual honoree this year.

Send nominating letters of 250 words or more to Daily News Person of the Year, 279 E 3rd Street, Winona, MN 55987, or email them to news@winonadailynews.com by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Please include your contact information.

Please offer details for our committee of judges on why the person deserves recognition in 2021.

