Culver adds on pounds

Culver, who averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, saw improvement as the season went on from 3-point range. From Jan. 1 until the Wolves’ season ended in March, Culver shot 35% on 3.5 attempts per game, though his free-throw shooting languished at 51%.

The Wolves have two formidable point guards already on the roster this season in D’Angelo Russell and Ricky Rubio, which means Culver may be playing more off the ball than on it barring injury.

“For my game, being able to cut off them and help them out and have their passing abilities is great,” Culver said. “Also with my passing abilities to learn from them has been huge for me, too.”

Coach Ryan Saunders said the Wolves had Culver handle the ball “probably more than what he normally would have” last season but that experience helped Culver’s game grow in the second half when his shooting saw some improvement.

“Jarrett was finding his way as a lot of rookies do ... “ Saunders said. “He ended up being able to handle a lot of situations that I feel a lot of rookies wouldn’t have handled the way he did. The fact that he shot the ball the way he did toward the end of the year, he was trying to simplify things.”