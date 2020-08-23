Cruz's late homer lifts Minnesota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Maybe it’s fitting that the Twins escaped with a 5-4 victory over the Royals on Sunday in the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The series included several tense games, and this one was no different.

The Twins jumped to a 4-0 lead only for Kansas City to claw back with two runs in the third and force a battle of the bullpens in the late innings. After the Royals scored in the seventh, Nelson Cruz blasted a 99 miles per hour fastball from Trevor Rosenthal over the center field wall for a big comfort run. For Cruz, it was his 10th homer of the season and sixth against Kansas City.

It ended up being a big run, as the Royals got an RBI single from Maikel Franco in the ninth before Taylor Rogers closed the door for his sixth save.

The Twins, who were swept by the Royals in Kansas City two weekends ago, took two of three games in this series and finished 5-5 against them in the series -- and probably and glad it’s over.

But things don’t get easy, as the Twins now head to Cleveland for a big three-game series against a team chasing them in the AL Central division.