Cruz, Twins power up again in 7-5 win against Indians

Cesar Hernandez and Carlos Santana each had three hits, but the Indians dropped their sixth straight game.

“Losing six in a row is definitely no fun, but I think we’re in a good spot mentally and the day off will help us kind of reset and get going,” McKenzie said.

Cleveland jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Gonzalez got the Twins on the board with a two-run homer in the third.

Cruz tied it with a solo drive in the fourth, moving into a tie for the major league lead in homers. Jeffers hit a two-run shot in the fifth, his third of the season, and Donaldson added his fourth of the year.

After setting the major league record for homers last season, Minnesota started the day with 70 homers, fifth in the majors this season.

“Since Donaldson came back, the team looks more deep,” Cruz said. “It seems more complete. So definitely when you miss big pieces like him, (Byron) Buxton, (Max) Kepler, Mitch (Garver), I don’t think we have been able to stay healthy, the whole group, this year. That kept us down. We’re getting those guys back in the lineup and the way we’re swinging is better.”

A COSTLY WIN

It was a costly win for the Twins.