Cruz homers in Minnesota victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Tyler Duffey (1-0) earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of Jake Odorizzi. Taylor Rogers picked up his fifth save in six chances for Minnesota, which was swept in Kansas City last week.

Gabe Speier (0-1) surrendered one while getting two outs for the Royals. Ian Kennedy started and pitched two innings as the opener, his first start since Sept. 28, 2018.

“Going in today, it just went right back into that starter routine I’ve literally done my entire life,” Kennedy said. “You have that routine for eight, nine years in big leagues. Last year, I had different routine. This year, I have a new routine.”

Odorizzi was sharp early in his second start of the season following back trouble. He didn’t allow a hit until Salvador Perez singled with two outs in the fourth and struck out six in the game.

“I felt much better today, much more stronger, more like myself,” Odorizzi said. “So, that’s encouraging. I’ve still got a little ways to go. Today was definitely a big step in the right direction.”

His day unraveled quickly, though.