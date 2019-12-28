GREEN BAY — The 45-minute flight home from Detroit felt far longer to Aaron Rodgers — although not as long as it felt to Mason Crosby.
Down the row and across the aisle from Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers’ charter last fall sat his friend and longtime teammate, Crosby — just as their seat assignments had been for a while. They both sat in silence, replaying in their heads the Packers’ 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field earlier in the day.
And as their Delta plane approached its Austin Straubel International Airport landing strip on the evening of Oct. 9, 2018, Rodgers was worried that one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL might be out of work because of one poor performance.
Crosby had missed five kicks in the Packers’ eight-point loss — 41-, 42-, 38- and 56-yard field-goal attempts, plus a 33-yard extra point — despite kicking in a climate-controlled dome. With a new general manager in Brian Gutekunst having taken over for Ted Thompson earlier in the year — and knowing it had been Thompson who’d drafted Crosby in the sixth round back in 2007 — Rodgers was concerned Gutekunst might not show the same patience that Thompson would have.
“Mason and I sit next to each other on the plane every week. Obviously he’s just a few (spots) down from me in the locker room. We’ve played together for so long, we’re close friends and always have good line of communication. There wasn’t a whole lot to be said in that moment,” Rodgers recounted at midweek as the Packers prepared to return to Ford Field for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Lions. “Obviously, he was the most disappointed out of anybody.
“He’d been so steady for us for so many years. Everybody, I think, was first worried about his status.”
As it turned out, the Packers stuck with Crosby, just as they had in 2012, his worst season as a pro. And just as he did then, Crosby has repaid their loyalty in full — and then some.
‘He’s been fantastic’
Entering Sunday’s game, Crosby has made 102 of his last 106 kicks — a success rate of 96.2 percent — since that disastrous performance. In 26 games, he’s made 38 of 41 field-goal attempts (92.7 percent) and 64 of 65 extra-point attempts (98.5 percent). Over that span, only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and Jacksonville’s Josh Lambo have made a greater percentage of their field-goal attempts, and only New Orleans’ Wil Lutz and the Rams’ Greg Zuerlein have made a higher percentage of PATs among kickers with at least 40 attempts.
“We were hoping there wasn’t going to be a guttural reaction and release of him — just because he’s done so many great things,” Rodgers said. “But I think we all knew he had to bounce back and make some kicks in order for us to take care of him and keep him here. And he did. And he has. And he’s been fantastic.”
That he has. At age 35 and in the final year of his contract, Crosby has made 19 of 20 field-goal attempts this season (95 percent, which would surpass his 2013 career best of 89.2 percent) and 38 of 39 PATs (97.4 percent, with his first miss of the season coming last Monday night in Minnesota.
“That’s a lot of kicks, man,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “That’s tough (to do), especially playing in Green Bay. Things like that don’t get factored into the total. I feel you need to put an asterisk next to it when you have certain situations like that. Great competitor, great player and I respect the hell out of him.”
Especially when you consider what Crosby has overcome. In training camp, while competing with challenger Sam Ficken to keep his job, Crosby did so after doctors found a cancerous tumor in his wife Molly’s lung. And over the past month, he’s kicked in the wake of his brother Rees’ wife Brittany dying from ovarian cancer at age 30.
‘I just went back to work’
When the Packers and Lions met for the first time this season, on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 14 at Lambeau Field, Crosby made a 27-yard walk-off game-winner — or, more accurately, a sprint-off game-winner, as he ran straight to the wall behind the south end zone for his first Lambeau Leap after his kick split the uprights.
“He’s been clutch,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s been making clutch kicks all season long.”
Added special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga: “I’ve got all the faith in the world in him and so does our staff and the players and the team. Not only is he a leader on our special teams, but he’s a leader on our team. He’s meant the world to me as a coordinator for the first time and just knowing that I’ve got a guy like that that’s been through a bunch of different things and he’s never going to waver, nothing’s ever going to bother him. Again, that’s why he is who he is.”
For his part, Crosby said at midweek that he didn’t have any sort of epiphany after that five-miss game against the Lions and that the game hasn’t served as motivation for him this season.
“Honestly, I look back at last year and some of it’s just a blur. I really don’t have a ton of memories of what those games were, even the games after it. I just put my head down, came into work every day and made sure I enjoyed the time with my teammates, my time here in this locker room and went out and tried to execute at a high level every game,” Crosby said. “I was mentally and physically tired after the season last year but felt very satisfied with the way I’ve turned it around and rebounded from that game.
“I just went back to work. We had a Monday night game the following week (a 33-30 win over San Francisco in which Crosby made three PATs and field goals of 29, 39, 51 and 27 yards, the last of them being a game-winner as time expired) and I made sure that I hit all my processes through that week. Didn’t really over-correct, over-do anything like that. And that’s the biggest thing. That’s sometimes the hardest thing to do in any sport — and, honestly, anything in life — is just, when something happens, when you make a mistake, whenever things aren’t going your way, over-correcting, overdoing things can actually lead to more mistakes.
“So (I) just really cleared my mind, went back to it. And luckily guys like Aaron, teammates that I have and this organization, they don’t make big, hard, rash decisions and I think (during) this stretch, I’ve been really solid. And I feel like those numbers kind of speak for themselves.”
