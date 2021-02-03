COVID-19 always lurking in the minds of Wild players

DENVER – The Minnesota Wild’s routine around the rink has changed.

Masking up and staying socially distanced off the ice are now embedded in players’ daily activities, like team meetings and pregame skates.

But the threat of the coronavirus still looms, a reality that hit close to home for the Wild recently when the team had its first active player in winger Marcus Foligno sidelined by the NHL’s COVID protocols.

“It just shows no matter how careful you are there’s always a chance it can happen,” captain Jared Spurgeon said during a virtual interview. “As a group, we’ve all been pretty respectful and responsible with giving ourselves space and wearing our masks whenever we’re supposed to and around each other. He’s a big part of our team, but we’re just taking it day by day and hoping it ends there.”

Foligno remained in the league’s protocols Tuesday, the third day he’s had a COVID protocols related absence, and he’ll be away from the team until he’s removed from the NHL’s list.

That rundown has included players from all but five teams (Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, St. Louis and Toronto) since the league began announcing daily updates when the season opened three weeks ago, and the NHL has postponed 18 games.