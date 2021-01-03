Cousins throws 3 TDs, Vikings end with 37-35 win over Lions

DETROIT — Kirk Cousins danced in the end zone after running for a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings went on to celebrate the end of a disappointing season with a 37-35 win over the lowly Detroit Lions on Sunday.

“We were really close to being in the playoffs,” Cousins said after throwing three touchdowns in the first half and finishing with a season-high 405 yards passing.

The Vikings (7-9) failed for the fourth time in a decade to make two straight trips to the playoffs. They won five of six midway through the season to be in the postseason race, but dashed those hopes by losing three straight before closing with a win at Detroit.

The Lions (5-11) lost their last four games eight of 10 after going into November with a .500 record under former coach Matt Patricia.

Detroit’s defense broke franchise records by allowing 519 points and 6,716 yards, breaking marks set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the worst in NFL history.

“The defense, somebody else is probably going to be looking at it,” said Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, who had one victory in five games and missed a game because of COVID-19 protocols in place of Patricia.