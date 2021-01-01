Cousins proving he's durable — one of reasons Vikings wanted him as their QB

“Everybody looks at the offensive line, but there’s so many things involved in sacks,” Kubiak said. “Maybe we could have gotten the ball out quicker, maybe we ran a poor route and couldn’t get the ball out.

“That’s a category we can definitely improve. I do think Kirk improved this year as far as making a lot of plays with his feet, finding ways to keep us on the field on third downs. We’ve been a pretty good third-down team since the bye week.”

Cousins has focused on not only buying time with his legs but making plays on the run, picking up 15 first downs this season on 21 carries (excluding botched snaps or kneel downs). Kubiak even dialed up a designed quarterback sweep in Houston, where Cousins ran for 5 yards to convert fourth down in perhaps the only such play of his NFL career.

He’s also had to navigate new COVID restrictions and adapt his weekly recovery routines. Players were discouraged from entering TCO Performance Center as often as they normally would for treatments. Outside recovery specialists, like a chiropractor, came with new risks as any virus exposure could lead to quarantine and potentially a missed game.