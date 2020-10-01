Cousins can't shirk being held up to elite expectations

What he meant was there are no excuses for what happened. Like it or not, getting the job done in that situation without excuses is the professional ZIP code in which Cousins now resides.

Cousins is a good quarterback. He’s second behind only Drew Brees in career accuracy. He can make all the throws.

He did a lot of good things on Sunday as the Vikings showed life for the first time this season. He also had historic help around him as the Vikings became the first team in NFL history to have a 175-yard rusher (Dalvin Cook) and a 175-yard receiver (Justin Jefferson).

But when there’s 1:40 left and the team needs a couple of first downs to kick a game-winning field goal, Cousins is the one who’s paid to air brush any and all blemishes, not be one of them.

Maybe it’s unfair for those of us on the outside to ask that of Cousins. For the most part, he’s always been a great passer who’s a good quarterback when his team is good and a not-so-good quarterback when his team is not so good.

Maybe it’s the Vikings who deserve the scorn for asking Cousins to be someone he hasn’t consistently been up to this point in his career.